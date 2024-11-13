Rays SS Wander Franco facing weapons charges for D.R. altercation

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco will face charges of illegal use and possession of a firearm following an altercation Sunday in the Dominican Republic, according to ESPN on Tuesday.

Authorities reportedly held Franco and an unnamed woman for questioning on Monday after an incident in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday "in which guns were drawn," per ESPN, which also reported the altercation with two men was over Franco's relationship with a woman who lived at the apartment complex.

No one was injured in the incident, and none of those involved chose to press charges.

When the police searched Franco's Mercedes-Benz at the time of the altercation, they found a Glock with its magazine and 15 rounds of ammunition but no registration papers. The gun was registered to a man Franco said is his uncle.

The weapons charges could result in a maximum of sentence of 3-5 years and a fine.

Franco was reportedly being held for questioning but is expected to be released while awaiting trial, though no bail terms or court dates were announced.

Franco, 23, is already on indefinite administrative leave from Major League Baseball as he awaits trial on charges involving the sexual abuse of a minor.

Under his bail agreement, Franco is not allowed to leave the Dominican Republic but is free to travel within the country as he awaits a Dec. 12 trial.

Franco was in the midst of an All-Star season when he was placed on administrative leave in August 2023. He has not played since.

According to reports, Franco faces up to 20 years in prison for charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking.

Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension with the Rays in November 2021, just 70 games into his major league career. He batted .282 with 30 homers, 130 RBIs and 40 stolen bases in 265 games from 2021-23.