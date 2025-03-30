RB Leipzig part ways with manager Rose

RB Leipzig have sacked Marco Rose, the German side said on Sunday, with the club sitting a disappointing sixth in the Bundesliga.

The 48-year-old German was appointed by Leipzig in September 2022, replacing Domenico Tedesco at the time.

Leipzig, who finished 32nd in the Champions League group stage, are three points behind fourth-placed FSV Mainz in the Bundesliga with seven matches to go after suffering a 1-0 defeat at fifth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

They came fourth last season.

"Marco Rose has been relieved of his duties as RB Leipzig head coach with immediate effect. His coaching team of Alexander Zickler, Marco Kurth and Frank Geideck have also left the club, along with Frank Aehlig (head of first team football)," Leipzig said in a statement.

Having previously coached Borussia Dortmund, Gladbach and Red Bull Salzburg, Rose guided Leipzig to the German Cup title in the 2022-23 season and German Super Cup in 2023.

"The club will announce who will take over the head coach role on an interim basis in due course," Leipzig added.

Leipzig next take a trip to VfB Stuttgart for the semi-finals of the German Cup on Wednesday.