RB Leipzig sack coach Rose, name Low until end of season

RB Leipzig have sacked coach Marco Rose during a disappointing Bundesliga campaign and appointed Zsolt Low until the end of the season, the German side said on Sunday.

Low, 45, a former Hungarian defender, has worked as an assistant coach at Leipzig under Ralph Hasenhuettl and Ralf Rangnick while also assisting Thomas Tuchel during his stints in charge of Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Leipzig, fourth in the Bundesliga last year, are sixth this season after a defeat on Saturday to Borussia Monchengladbach. They have a German Cup semi-final on Wednesday at VfB Stuttgart.

"We've still got the chance to achieve our goals in two competitions," Low said in a statement from the club. "We'll do everything we can to reach the DFB Pokal final in Berlin and get the most out of the remaining Bundesliga matches."

Rose, 48, had been in charge of Leipzig since late 2022.

Having previously coached Borussia Dortmund, Gladbach and Red Bull Salzburg, Rose guided Leipzig to the German Cup title in the 2022-23 season and German Super Cup in 2023.

"Marco Rose has been relieved of his duties as RB Leipzig head coach with immediate effect," Leipzig said in a statement, adding that his coaching team have also left.