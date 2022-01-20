Logo
RB Leipzig stroll into German Cup quarter-finals
RB Leipzig players and staff celebrate after the match. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke)

20 Jan 2022 03:59AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 04:03AM)
RB Leipzig reached the German Cup quarter-finals as goals from Yussuf Poulsen and Dani Olmo earned them a no-nonsense 2-0 home win against second division side Hansa Rostock on Wednesday.

Poulsen and Olmo scored either side of the interval to send the Bundesliga club through as fellow top-flight side Borussia Moenchengladbach crashed out in a 3-0 defeat at second division Hanover 96.

Leipzig were rarely troubled after Poulsen opened the scoring, heading home at the far post from Lukas Klostermann's cross in the sixth minute.

Willi Orban hit the post 22 minutes later as the hosts kept up the pressure, but they were made to wait until eight minutes from time to wrap it up.

Olmo, who had just come on as a late substitute, was played through by Christopher Nkunku for a clinical finish.

On Tuesday, three second division teams progressed as St Pauli knocked out Borussia Dortmund while Hamburg SV and Karlsruhe also qualified, alongside Bundesliga club VfL Bochum.

Source: Reuters

