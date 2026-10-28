RC Lens ban own fans from attending Lille match

PARIS, Oct 28 : RC Lens have banned their fans from travelling to Lille for Friday's Ligue 1 clash, punishing them for lighting and throwing pyrotechnics during a Champions League match at Club Brugge, the French club said on Wednesday.

• "Following the incidents that occurred in Bruges on Matchday 3 of the Champions League, RC Lens informed all supporters' groups on Monday of its decision not to open the away section in Lille," Lens said in a statement.

• Lens added that the acts committed involved "dangerous and hostile pyrotechnics" and that "a red line has been crossed".

• UEFA's Appeals body on Tuesday ordered Lens not to sell tickets to their supporters for the next two Champions League matches, against Leipzig and Liverpool.

• French authorities also banned Lens fans from travelling to Lille for the northern derby.