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RC Lens ban own fans from attending Lille match
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RC Lens ban own fans from attending Lille match

RC Lens ban own fans from attending Lille match

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Club Brugge v RC Lens - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - October 21, 2026 RC Lens fans let off flares in the stands REUTERS/Omar Havana

28 Oct 2026 08:30PM
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PARIS, Oct 28 : RC Lens have banned their fans from travelling to Lille for Friday's Ligue 1 clash, punishing them for lighting and throwing pyrotechnics during a Champions League match at Club Brugge, the French club said on Wednesday.

• "Following the incidents that occurred in Bruges on Matchday 3 of the Champions League, RC Lens informed all supporters' groups on Monday of its decision not to open the away section in Lille," Lens said in a statement.

• Lens added that the acts committed involved "dangerous and hostile pyrotechnics" and that "a red line has been crossed".

• UEFA's Appeals body on Tuesday ordered Lens not to sell tickets to their supporters for the next two Champions League matches, against Leipzig and Liverpool.

• French authorities also banned Lens fans from travelling to Lille for the northern derby.

Source: Reuters
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