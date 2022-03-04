Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Reaction to the death of Australian great Shane Warne
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Reaction to the death of Australian great Shane Warne

Reaction to the death of Australian great Shane Warne

FILE PHOTO: Australia's Shane Warne bowls to England's Matthew Hoggard on the first day of the second Ashes test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England August 4, 2005. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson

04 Mar 2022 11:11PM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 11:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Following are reactions to the reports of the death of Australian cricketer Shane Warne.

WEST INDIES GREAT VIV RICHARDS

"Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true... There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket."

INDIA CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA

"I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne... still can't believe it."

PAKISTAN CAPTAIN BABAR AZAM

"Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed."

FORMER PAKISTAN CAPTAIN SHAHID AFRIDI

"The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him."

FORMER INDIA BATSMAN GAUTAM GAMBHIR

"Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic!"

FORMER ENGLAND BATSMAN IAN BELL

"There are no words. A hero growing up and the greatest player I ever played against. I can't believe it."

(Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us