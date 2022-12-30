Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Reaction to the death of Brazil soccer great Pele
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Reaction to the death of Brazil soccer great Pele

Reaction to the death of Brazil soccer great Pele

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian soccer legend Pele poses for picture after receiving an Olympic necklace from President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach at the Pele Museum in Santos, Brazil June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

30 Dec 2022 03:44AM (Updated: 30 Dec 2022 03:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Brazil soccer great Pele died on Thursday, aged 82, after a long battle with cancer.

Following are some reactions to his death:

BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL CONFEDERATION

"Pele was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time. The King of Soccer was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil, never afraid of any difficulty. A black, poor boy born in Tres Coracoes, Pele showed us that there is always a new path. He promised his father he would win a World Cup and he won us three, in addition to scoring 95 goals in 113 games with Brazil's national team. The King gave us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy. Thank you, Pele."

FORMER ENGLAND PLAYER GARY LINEKER

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele.

BRAZIL CAPTAIN AND CHELSEA PLAYER THIAGO SILVA, ON INSTAGRAM

Rest in peace 'Rei', God bless all his family"

PSG STRIKER KYLIAN MBAPPE, ON TWITTER

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING ...

LIVERPOOL ON TWITTER

A legend, icon and true great of the game who will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Pele."

(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.