Reaction to the death of England and Man Utd great Bobby Charlton
Sport

Soccer Football - Bobby Charlton Tributes - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 21, 2023 A picturer of Bobby Charlton is seen outside Old Trafford following his passing REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Bobby Charlton Tributes - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 21, 2023 Manchester United leave a floral tribute outside Old Trafford following the passing of Bobby Charlton REUTERS/Carl Recine
21 Oct 2023 11:58PM
England and Manchester United soccer great Bobby Carlton died on Saturday aged 86. Following are reactions to his death from around the world:

FORMER UNITED AND ENGLAND DEFENDER GARY NEVILLE

A champion on and off the pitch and a Busby Babe that paved the way for all to come at United. Rest In Peace Sir Bobby.

FORMER ENGLAND FORWARD GARY LINEKER

Deeply saddened to hear that Sir Bobby Charlton has died. A truly wonderful footballer and genuinely lovely man. A World Cup winner, Man Utd great and, for me, England’s greatest ever player.

He may no longer be with us but he’ll have footballing immortality. RIP Sir Bobby.

THE PREMIER LEAGUE

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest players in English football history.

EUROPEAN SOCCER'S GOVERNING BODY UEFA

On behalf of the entire European football community, we are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the game’s true greats.

BARCELONA

We at FC Barcelona would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Sir Bobby Charlton, the Manchester United and world football legend.

(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)

Source: Reuters

