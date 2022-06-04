Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Reaction to Iga Swiatek winning French Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Reaction to Iga Swiatek winning French Open

Reaction to Iga Swiatek winning French Open

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during the women's singles final match against Cori Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Yves Herman

04 Jun 2022 11:54PM (Updated: 05 Jun 2022 12:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Following is reaction to world number one Iga Swiatek winning her second French Open title on Saturday with a 6-1 6-3 win over Coco Gauff in the final:

COCO GAUFF, FRENCH OPEN FINALIST

"I want to congratulate Iga. What you have done on tour in the past couple of months has truly been amazing and you totally deserve it."

CHRIS EVERT, FORMER WORLD NUMBER ONE

"She had a game plan going out there. She talked to her coach, I'm sure, about being proactive and aggressive from the first shot... she was a machine out there. She knew what she had to do."

BILLIE JEAN KING, FORMER WORLD NUMBER ONE

"Congratulations, @iga_swiatek, on another incredible win!"

CARLOS ALCARAZ, WORLD NUMBER SIX

"Simply amazing @iga_swiatek. Congrats! @rolandgarros"

ONS JABEUR, WORLD NUMBER SIX

"Congrats @iga_swiatek, incredible really."

HUBERT HURKACZ, POLISH WORLD NUMBER 13

"Congratulations @iga_swiatek. A beautiful win @rolandgarros."

PAM SHRIVER, FORMER WORLD NUMBER THREE

"@iga_swiatek This level is amongst the greatest of all time

@WTA. #Iga35"

(Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us