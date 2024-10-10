Reaction to Nadal announcing retirement

Rafa Nadal on Thursday announced that he would be retiring from professional tennis after the Davis Cup final, with his great rival Roger Federer leading the tributes to the Spaniard.

Following are quotes and reactions to his announcement.

TWENTY-TIMES GRAND SLAM CHAMPION ROGER FEDERER

"What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honour!"

WORLD NUMBER ONE JANNIK SINNER

"It's tough news for, I think, all the tennis world, and not only the tennis world. What I can say, I was very lucky to get to know him also, like, you know, person's-wise, and he's an unbelievable person.

"... we all saw how good he has been as a player, the lessons he taught us, the young players, how to behave on the court, how to handle situations on the court, tough situations. He gave to all of us a lot of emotions when we saw him playing.

"And also to stay humble in the same time, not changing with the success, choosing the right people around him, having a great family.

"... But in another way everything has a beginning, and it has a start, and also an ending. So, yeah, only he knows how he feels, so yeah, it's a tough one."

FORMER WIMBLEDON RUNNER-UP NICK KYRGIOS

"Rafa don't retire I wanna play you one last time.

"We had our differences but you were one hell of a warrior. Best wishes and good luck with whatever comes next."

FORMER U.S. OPEN CHAMPION COCO GAUFF

"You are amazing! It's been so incredible to witness your greatness and work ethic and be able to learn from it. Wishing you all the best in the next chapter."

FORMER WORLD NUMBER TWO ONS JABEUR

"Thank you Rafa for inspiring me and all of us. You will be missed."

PORTUGAL CAPTAIN CRISTIANO RONALDO

"Rafa, what an incredible race you've had! Your dedication, passion and incredible talent have inspired millions around the world. It has been an honour to witness your journey and to be able to call you a friend. Congrats on an amazing career! Enjoy your retirement!"

FIORENTINA GOALKEEPER DAVID DE GEA

"You made me love tennis."

SPAIN FOOTBALL

"One of our own and one of the greatest athletes our country has ever produced is retiring. Thank you Rafa, for your titles, for your values and for being the voice of our last Euro. Please let us shout it one more time. Vamos, Rafa!"

SIX-TIMES MOTOGP CHAMPION MARC MARQUEZ

"Thank you Rafa for being a reference for all of us!"

(Compiled by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru)