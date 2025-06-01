Reaction to Paris St Germain's 5-0 Champions League win over Inter Milan

MUNICH :The following is reaction after Paris St Germain thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final in Munich on Saturday.

PSG coach Luis Enrique: "I think making history was a goal from the start of last season. I really felt a connection with the players and the fans, a very strong connection that we saw throughout the season. We were able to handle the tension and excitement in the best possible way."

PSG midfielder Vitinha: "It means everything. The fans are the main reason we wanted to win this trophy but we wanted it for a lot of reasons. It’s our dream, it’s my dream and I’m glad we made it.

"The win says a lot about this group of players. It’s a very good team and the result is not by magic. Now we are going to celebrate."

PSG defender Marquinhos: "It's a mix of joy, of all the emotions we've spent together. I've suffered but I've grown up with this team. I think of all the players who have come through and not succeeded. My idol Thiago, Lucas, Zlatan, Cavani, Di Maria. So many players who have come through here who deserved this and didn't succeed. Now we're here and we're bringing it home. I'm thinking of all the supporters who have been with us, those at the Parc and those around the world. I love you, enjoy it and we're going to enjoy it here. This is the best day of my life. My family have been with me and have been through this with me... When we arrived, nobody believed we could go this far. It's been 12 years of hardship and suffering. I value this title too much, it's with us and we're bringing it home, I'm so happy."

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi: "We have made history, we have written our names in the history of this club. For a long time this club deserved it, we are very happy. We have created a great family."

"He (Luis Enrique) is the man who has changed everything at PSG. Since he came here, he has changed the way football is seen. He is a loyal man, he deserves it more than anyone else."