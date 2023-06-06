Reaction to PGA Tour, European Tour and LIV announcing merger

The PGA Tour, European Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit announced a landmark agreement on Tuesday to merge and form a commercial entity to unify golf.

Following are the reactions:

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

"GREAT NEWS FROM LIV GOLF. A BIG, BEAUTIFUL, AND GLAMOROUS DEAL FOR THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF GOLF. CONGRATS TO ALL!!!"

SIX-TIMES MAJOR WINNER PHIL MICKELSON, ONE OF THE BIGGEST NAMES TO JOIN LIV SERIES

"Awesome day today"

TWICE MAJOR WINNER COLLIN MORIKAWA

"I love finding out morning news on Twitter"

CANADIAN GOLFER MACKENZIE HUGHES

"Nothing like finding out through Twitter that we’re merging with a tour that we said we'd never do that with."

AMERICAN GOLFER JOEL DAHMEN

"I've grown up being a fan of the 4 Aces. Maybe one day I get to play for them on the PGA Tour!," Dahmen said on Twitter, referencing LIV Golf team 4 Aces.

AMERICAN GOLFER MICHAEL KIM

"The hell is going on? Very curious how many people knew this deal was happening. About 5-7 people? Player run organization right?"