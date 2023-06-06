Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Reaction to PGA Tour, European Tour and LIV announcing merger
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Reaction to PGA Tour, European Tour and LIV announcing merger

Reaction to PGA Tour, European Tour and LIV announcing merger

FILE PHOTO: Keegan Bradley of the U.S. shoots a bunker shot at the 15th hole during the final round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament, a U.S. PGA Tour event, at Narashino Country Club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan October 16, 2022, in this photo taken by Kyodo. /Kyodo/via REUTERS /File Photo

06 Jun 2023 11:09PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2023 11:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The PGA Tour, European Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit announced a landmark agreement on Tuesday to merge and form a commercial entity to unify golf.

Following are the reactions:

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

"GREAT NEWS FROM LIV GOLF. A BIG, BEAUTIFUL, AND GLAMOROUS DEAL FOR THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF GOLF. CONGRATS TO ALL!!!"

SIX-TIMES MAJOR WINNER PHIL MICKELSON, ONE OF THE BIGGEST NAMES TO JOIN LIV SERIES

"Awesome day today"

TWICE MAJOR WINNER COLLIN MORIKAWA

"I love finding out morning news on Twitter"

CANADIAN GOLFER MACKENZIE HUGHES

"Nothing like finding out through Twitter that we’re merging with a tour that we said we'd never do that with."

AMERICAN GOLFER JOEL DAHMEN

"I've grown up being a fan of the 4 Aces. Maybe one day I get to play for them on the PGA Tour!," Dahmen said on Twitter, referencing LIV Golf team 4 Aces.

AMERICAN GOLFER MICHAEL KIM

"The hell is going on? Very curious how many people knew this deal was happening. About 5-7 people? Player run organization right?"

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.