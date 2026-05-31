Reaction to PSG's Champions League triumph

BUDAPEST, May 30 : Reaction to Paris St Germain's Champions League win with a penalty shooout victory over Arsenal after a 1-1 draw.

PSG MIDFIELDER DESIRE DOUE:

"We are so, so proud tonight, so happy, so grateful as also. It was a tough game against a very good team. We have to congratulate them because they had a very good season but now we just have to enjoy as a team, as a family because I think we deserve it," he told TNT broadcaster.

"Look at the crowd, look at our family. We just want to say thank you. Thank you. I'm just so happy ... That was my prayer, to win this Champions League again, and we did it.

"We have to stay humble. It's crazy. We're going to enjoy first. And after we're going to work, work again because we want more, we are hungry, we are a young team, and we know we have the ambition. So next season we have to go again."

PSG MANAGER LUIS ENRIQUE:

"It's stronger than last year because we knew before the match just how difficult it would be to play against Arsenal. As a club and a city, it's incredible to win, and I think we deserved it over the course of the season. The final was a real battle," he told Canal+.

PSG MIDFIELDER JOAO NEVES:

"The emotion is there. This is the second time I've been European champion. It's a pleasure -not just the victory, but playing with these teammates. It's the best decision I've ever made in my life. I think it's well deserved," he told M6.

"This year was different; it was more physical, more difficult. We were European champions, so we were defending our title. We've made history at PSG, we're all delighted."

(Compiled by Andrew Cawthorne, Martyn Herman and Vincent Daheron;Editing by Christian Radnedge)