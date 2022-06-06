Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Reaction to Rafa Nadal winning 22nd Grand Slam title at French Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Reaction to Rafa Nadal winning 22nd Grand Slam title at French Open

Reaction to Rafa Nadal winning 22nd Grand Slam title at French Open

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 5, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with trophy after winning the men's singles final against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

06 Jun 2022 12:37AM (Updated: 06 Jun 2022 12:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Following is reaction to Rafa Nadal securing a men's record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title after beating Casper Ruud in Sunday's French Open final:

CASPER RUUD, FRENCH OPEN FINALIST

"We all know what a champion you are. Today I got to feel how it is to play against you in a final - it's not easy, I am not the first victim, I know there have been many before."

ROD LAVER, FORMER MEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE

"Congratulations Rafael Nadal, 14 French Open crowns and 22 majors. A flawless performance caps off a grueling fortnight."

REAL MADRID, LALIGA CHAMPIONS AND NADAL'S FAVOURITE SOCCER CLUB

"Congratulations on this historic feat, @RafaelNadal. It's an honour being able to enjoy a great madridista and honorary club member as the best tennis player of all-time.

"Congratulations on your 22nd Grand Slam, your 14th @rolandgarros title, without doubt a magic number in 2022."

BILLIE JEAN KING, FORMER WOMEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE

"The King of Clay Court Tennis does it again. Congratulations to @RafaelNadal on his 14th French Open win and his 22nd major title!"

TENNYS SANDGREN, AMERICAN TENNIS PLAYER

"14 french opens is easily the single greatest achievement in professional sports. It's damn near impossible to win your local men's open that many times."

TRACY AUSTIN, FORMER WOMEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE

"@RafaelNadal is an incredible champion, competitor and such a classy person. With all the foot issues, just turned 36, he adds his 22nd Major. Just Wow!!"

DAVID DE GEA, SOCCER PLAYER FOR MANCHESTER UNITED

"I LOVE YOU @RafaelNadal #14 #RolandGarros."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us