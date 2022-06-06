Reaction to Rafa Nadal winning 22nd Grand Slam title at French Open

Following is reaction to Rafa Nadal securing a men's record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title after beating Casper Ruud in Sunday's French Open final:

CASPER RUUD, FRENCH OPEN FINALIST

"We all know what a champion you are. Today I got to feel how it is to play against you in a final - it's not easy, I am not the first victim, I know there have been many before."

ROD LAVER, FORMER MEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE

"Congratulations Rafael Nadal, 14 French Open crowns and 22 majors. A flawless performance caps off a grueling fortnight."

REAL MADRID, LALIGA CHAMPIONS AND NADAL'S FAVOURITE SOCCER CLUB

"Congratulations on this historic feat, @RafaelNadal. It's an honour being able to enjoy a great madridista and honorary club member as the best tennis player of all-time.

"Congratulations on your 22nd Grand Slam, your 14th @rolandgarros title, without doubt a magic number in 2022."

BILLIE JEAN KING, FORMER WOMEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE

"The King of Clay Court Tennis does it again. Congratulations to @RafaelNadal on his 14th French Open win and his 22nd major title!"

TENNYS SANDGREN, AMERICAN TENNIS PLAYER

"14 french opens is easily the single greatest achievement in professional sports. It's damn near impossible to win your local men's open that many times."

TRACY AUSTIN, FORMER WOMEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE

"@RafaelNadal is an incredible champion, competitor and such a classy person. With all the foot issues, just turned 36, he adds his 22nd Major. Just Wow!!"

DAVID DE GEA, SOCCER PLAYER FOR MANCHESTER UNITED

"I LOVE YOU @RafaelNadal #14 #RolandGarros."