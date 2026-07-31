Reaction to UEFA vote to boycott World Cup over FIFA stake sale plans

July 30 : UEFA and its 55 member nations voted on Thursday to boycott all FIFA tournaments in protest at the global governing body's plan to sell a stake in the World Cup to external investors.

The following are quotes and reactions:

ENGLISH FA STATEMENT

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our European colleagues and fully support the collective view. We oppose FIFA’s plans - the FIFA World Cup belongs to football and always will.”

SCOTTISH FA BOARD STATEMENT

"The Scottish FA Board agrees unequivocally with the concerns raised by all members over the manner in which these proposals have been issued, and deadline set, without a full consultation process or consideration to good governance."

DANISH FA CHAIRMAN JESPER MOELLER

"It is out of the question to accede to an agreement of this nature, where we invite private investors into the heart of FIFA. We will therefore support all necessary measures to stop this project."

ALEXANDER WEHRLE, CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF THE GERMAN FA'S ECONOMIC AND DIGITAL SUBSIDIARY, VfB STUTTGART CEO

"A line has once again been crossed and that he (FIFA President Gianni Infantino) wants to sell off football.

"It really makes me wonder: did Gianni Infantino ever play professional football? I believe it was the fifth division in Switzerland.

"And has he ever actually stood in the supporters' section? Does he really know what football means — football as a game, as a unifying force? I have serious doubts about that.

"FIFA’s actual purpose is to oversee international regulations and organise tournaments.

"I don't believe an association's overriding principle should be profit maximisation. But something has gone off track here, and it has to stop."

SWEDISH FA STATEMENT

"The SvFF shares UEFA’s views on both the process and the underlying issue.

"A proposal with such far-reaching consequences for international football must be handled through an open, transparent and well-anchored process."

NORWEGIAN FA CHIEF LISE KLAVENESS

"We cannot accept a process where a project that changes the very core of our shared model is developed in secret, outside the elected bodies, and presented as a done deal without any form of consultation.

"There has been no transparency, involvement, or debate. The message from Norway and UEFA is clear: if this project continues, we will withdraw from FIFA competitions."

BRITISH CULTURE SECRETARY LISA NANDY

“This (UEFA boycott) is a principled decision that we strongly support. Football belongs to the fans, not billionaire investors. Enough is enough. It’s time to take a stand to protect our game.”

BRITISH POLITICIAN NIGEL FARAGE

"Football is for the people. UEFA are right to take a stand and Gianni Infantino must resign."

(Compiled by Paras J. Haji in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Ferris)