Real, Barca and Bilbao take legal action against LaLiga over CVC deal
15 Dec 2021 10:54PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 10:54PM)
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao have taken legal action against LaLiga after the Spanish top flight agreed a 1.994 billion euro investment from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners last week, the clubs said on Wednesday.

Real said the CVC deal was "an illegal transaction that causes irreparable damage to the entire Spanish football sector and flagrantly violates the most elementary principles of Spanish sports law and the La Liga statutes".

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

