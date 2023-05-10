Real controlled the game and deserved to win against Man City - Ancelotti

MADRID : Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said his side deserved to beat Manchester City but he was still pleased with their performance after Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg ended in a 1-1 draw.

Real struggled to get a foothold in the early stages but took control of the match after Vinicius Jr scored with a brilliant strike from distance in the 36th minute.

However, after Real created several chances to extend their lead, Kevin De Bruyne powered home a rasping low shot from distance in 67th minute.

"We competed, we fought, I think we deserved to win. It was a good match and we head to the second leg with a good feeling. The result doesn't reward us for what we did on the pitch, but this tie will be close until the last minute," Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.

"They had more possession in the first 30 minutes, but that didn't worry us, because we were well positioned at the back and waited to make an effective transition.

"In the second half, we managed to come out from the back better... and we should have won, but the sensations are good."

Ancelotti is usually calm and composed on the touchline but he lost his temper after Man City's goal and was shown a yellow card for bitterly complaining with Portuguese referee Artur Dias.

The Italian felt the ball went out of play in the buildup to City's equaliser.

"The referee was too distracted," Ancelotti told a press conference.

"In the previous play it was a corner for us that he didn't see. And the ball was out of play, the technology in the images shown by BeIN Sports shows that clearly.

"It's strange that they didn't see it. He gave me a yellow card, and I wasn't even playing. Some of the players in the pitch deserved more cards. The referee wasn't very attentive."

Ancelotti, however, said he was satisfied with how his team played and that the tie was wide open.

"We have to play the way we played tonight," he said. "They pushed us a bit, but the strategy was good, we defended and controlled the ball. We are satisfied and looking forward with good feelings to the second leg."

City host Real in the return leg in Manchester next Wednesday.