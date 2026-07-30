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Real defender Asencio sidelined due to leg injury
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Real defender Asencio sidelined due to leg injury

Real defender Asencio sidelined due to leg injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Final - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 12, 2026 Real Madrid's Raul Asencio looks dejected after losing the Spanish Super Cup final REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo
Real defender Asencio sidelined due to leg injury
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Benfica - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 25, 2026 Real Madrid's Raul Asencio receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Real defender Asencio sidelined due to leg injury
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Benfica - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 25, 2026 Real Madrid's Raul Asencio is carried away on a stretcher after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
30 Jul 2026 07:19PM (Updated: 30 Jul 2026 07:25PM)
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July 30 : Real Madrid centre back Raul Asencio has suffered a leg muscle injury, the club said on Thursday, with Spanish media reporting the 23-year-old may face several weeks on the sidelines.

"He has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right leg. Awaiting progress," Real said in a statement.

Asencio made 23 LaLiga appearances for Real last season as he dealt with multiple injuries, including a head knock in February followed by calf problems.

Media reports have linked him with a move away from Real amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

Source: Reuters
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