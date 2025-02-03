Real defender Rudiger sidelined with hamstring injury

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in a 1-0 defeat by Espanyol on Saturday, the LaLiga club said ahead of a crucial week in their season.

The team did not provide a timeline for the return of the centre back, who left the pitch in the 15th minute of the match.

Spanish newspaper Diario AS reported that Rudiger would be out of action for at least 17 days, ruling him out of a Copa del Rey quarter-final against Leganes, a league clash with rivals Atletico Madrid and the first leg of a Champions League knockout phase playoff against Manchester City.

"Following tests carried out on Antonio Rudiger by Real Madrid's medical services, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his right leg. His progress will be monitored," Real said in a statement on Sunday.

LaLiga leaders Real visit Leganes on Wednesday, before hosting second-placed Atletico on Saturday and then travelling to England to face City on Feb. 11.