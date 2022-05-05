Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Real fight back from the brink to stun Man City
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Real fight back from the brink to stun Man City

Real fight back from the brink to stun Man City
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Manchester City - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 4, 2022 Manchester City's Phil Foden in action with Real Madrid's Eder Militao Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Real fight back from the brink to stun Man City
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Manchester City - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 4, 2022 Manchester City's Fernandinho misses a chance to score as Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois looks on REUTERS/Juan Medina
Real fight back from the brink to stun Man City
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Manchester City - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 4, 2022 Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Real fight back from the brink to stun Man City
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Manchester City - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 4, 2022 Real Madrid's Nacho celebrates after the match with teammates REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Real fight back from the brink to stun Man City
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Manchester City - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 4, 2022 Real Madrid's Marcelo, Luka Modric and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
05 May 2022 05:43AM (Updated: 05 May 2022 06:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID :Real Madrid fought back from the brink of elimination to beat Manchester City 3-1 after extra time and 6-5 on aggregate in an enthralling and dramatic Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

City led 1-0 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate when Riyad Mahrez scored after 73 minutes but Real substitute Rodrygo equalised in the last minute of normal time and headed home one minute later to level the tie at 5-5.

Five minutes into extra time Karim Benzema converted a penalty awarded for a foul on him by Ruben Dias and Real, the record 13-times European champions, held the shell-shocked English side at bay to reach the final.

Real will play Liverpool on May 28 in Paris, a repeat of the 2018 final in Kyiv which the Spanish team won 3-1.

It was another superb rearguard action by Real who came from behind for the third consecutive time in this season Champions League knock-out stage to stay on course to win Europe's most prestigious club competition for the fifth time in the last nine years.

After a breathtaking first leg packed with goals and individual brilliance from both sides, the return game was the complete opposite.

City worked tirelessly to subdue their hosts who failed to manage a shot on target on the first half.

With Real fast running out of ideas, Bernardo Silva broke through the middle of their defence and laid the ball off for Mahrez to finish and City looked certain to stay on course to win the trophy for the first time.

But as they did against Paris St Germain in the round of 16 and Chelsea in the quarter-finals, Real conjured up the magic they required.

Rodrygo finished from close range to give them a lifeline and the Brazilian headed home moments later to send the Bernabeu crowd into raptures before Benzema completed the turnaround.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Manchester City Real Madrid Europa League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us