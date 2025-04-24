Real Madrid and Barcelona lock horns in storied Copa del Rey final

SEVILLE, Spain :Spanish football titans Real Madrid and Barcelona are set for a tantalising El Clasico clash in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, marking the first such encounter in over a decade.

The bitter rivals will pen another chapter in their storied saga at Seville's La Cartuja stadium. This will be only the eighth time they have locked horns in the Spanish Cup final, with a balanced historical record.

Real edge the tally, having claimed victory in four of the seven finals, including memorable wins in 2011 and 2014 that still resonate with football enthusiasts due to their intensity and unforgettable goals.

In 2011, under Jose Mourinho, Real claimed the Copa del Rey trophy after an 18-year drought, winning 1-0 against Pep Guardiola's Barcelona in extra-time courtesy of a stunning header by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Three years later, the Spanish giants met again in the final at Valencia. The match is etched in football history due to a spectacular solo goal by Welsh forward Gareth Bale, a 50-metre dash down the left touchline that secured Carlo Ancelotti's Real a 2-1 victory, following Angel Di Maria's opener.

Real Madrid also won in 1936 and 1975, while Barcelona claimed the trophy in 1968, 1983 and 1990.

Barca already have two victories over Real this season, winning 4-0 at the Bernabeu in LaLiga in October and 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia in January.

Heading into Saturday's Clasico they are determined increase their record haul of 31 Copa del Rey titles. Athletic Bilbao follow with 24, while Real lag behind in third with 20.

Despite being two of Europe's most illustrious clubs, Real and Barca have met in finals 18 times but have yet to face off in a Champions League final.

Real Madrid lead with 11 titles - four in the Copa del Rey and seven in the Spanish Super Cup - while Barcelona have won seven of those trophies, including three each in the Copa del Rey and Super Cup and the 1983 Spanish League Cup.