Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0 to claim Super Cup title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0 to claim Super Cup title

Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0 to claim Super Cup title
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup Final - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - January 16, 2022 Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Alvarez concedes a penalty after a VAR review REUTERS/Albert Gea
Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0 to claim Super Cup title
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup Final - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - January 16, 2022 Real Madrid's David Alaba in action with Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0 to claim Super Cup title
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup Final - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - January 16, 2022 Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Alvarez in action with Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0 to claim Super Cup title
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup Final - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - January 16, 2022 Athletic Bilbao's Iker Muniain in action with Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez REUTERS/Albert Gea
Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0 to claim Super Cup title
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup Final - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - January 16, 2022 Athletic Bilbao's Alex Berenguer in action with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior REUTERS/Albert Gea
17 Jan 2022 05:04AM (Updated: 17 Jan 2022 05:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RIYADH : Real Madrid were crowned Spanish Super Cup champions after goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema earned them a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Real took the lead in the 38th minute after Rodrygo sprinted past two defenders before passing to Modric, who rifled a shot into the back of the net.

Benzema extended their lead in the second half with a penalty after the video assistant referee spotted a handball from Yeray Alvarez inside the area.

Real were reduced to 10 men three minutes from time after Eder Militao was sent off for a goalline handball.

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois brilliantly stopped Raul Garcia's penalty kick with his left foot in the dying seconds.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us