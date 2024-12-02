Real Madrid boss Ancelotti happy with Mbappe's performance in win over Getafe

MADRID : Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with Kylian Mbappe's performance in their 2-0 victory over Getafe in LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday after the Frenchman found the net but spurned a few second-half chances.

The 25-year-old France captain, who moved to the Bernabeu from French champions Paris St Germain on a free transfer in June, became Real's joint-top scorer in the league this season alongside Vinicius Jr. with eight goals after his first-half strike.

Having had a subdued performance in Real's 2-0 loss at Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday when he failed to trouble their defence and missed a second-half penalty, Mbappe put on a spirited display against Getafe to score his 10th goal of the season across all competitions.

"He was active, dangerous and scored a great goal which was important to control the rest of the game. He was active and that's what we want from him," Ancelotti told reporters.

"The fans understand better than anyone the moment of the team and the players. They supported Mbappe after Anfield because it was the right thing to do."

Jude Bellingham converted a penalty and Mbappe added another goal before halftime against 17th-placed Getafe as the reigning champions moved within touching distance of LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

Real climbed to second place in the table with 33 points from 14 matches, one point behind rivals Barcelona, who have played a game more.

"Yes, a relief for everyone because it was a spectacular goal with fantastic execution," Ancelotti said when asked if it was a relief for Mbappe to score against Getafe. "Apart from that, his game was very good," the Italian added.

Real have been hit by an injury-crisis with defenders David Alaba, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal all out with anterior cruciate ligament injuries, while forward Vinicius Jr and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni are sidelined due to a muscle and ankle problem, respectively.

Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga joined that list after sustaining a hamstring injury during their loss to Liverpool.

Against Getafe, Bellingham was replaced at halftime but Ancelotti believed the England midfielder would be ready in a couple of days.

"Despite the difficulties, which are many because of all the injuries we are having, we are fighting and struggling," Ancelotti said.

"We have returned to playing with concentration, spirit and attitude and that reassures me and gives me confidence. Little by little we will solve the problems, but in the meantime we are fighting."

Real next shift their focus to a trip to Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.