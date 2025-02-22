Real Madrid can't afford to drop more points in LaLiga, Ancelotti says

MADRID : Real Madrid cannot afford to keep dropping points in LaLiga if they want to stay in contention in their title defence after failing to win their last three games, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday.

Barcelona took advantage of Real's slip-ups to move top on goal difference and take the driver's seat in the title race, with Atletico Madrid one point behind in third.

Ancelotti urged his players to bring to Sunday's match against Girona the same intensity they showed to knock Manchester City out the Champions League playoffs.

"It's an crucial moment in the season and we have to repeat our good performance against City (on Sunday). We can't afford to make more mistakes, the league is very competitive and every game is vital to get strong to the end of the competition," Ancelotti told a press conference.

"It's true we've been a bit unlucky and I think we have played quite against City so we have to continue in this vein, because if you play well and have a good attitude, the result will reward you.

"That is key in a competitive league like here in Spain that is very difficult to win. There are three teams within one point and they are teams of a very high level. I believe this year the title will be decided in the last game."

England midfielder Jude Bellingham will miss the Girona game after receiving a two-match suspension for directing foul language at the referee during last weekend's 1-1 draw at Osasuna.

Ancelott is excited by the challenge Real face in the Champions League round of 16 in which they were drawn against city rivals Atletico.

"Facing them will be difficult, as always. But I think it is going to be a nice, entertaining and balanced tie. The quality of the two teams is similar," Ancelotti said.