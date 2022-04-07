Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti likens Benzema to a fine wine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti likens Benzema to a fine wine

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti likens Benzema to a fine wine
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Chelsea v Real Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 6, 2022 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti likens Benzema to a fine wine
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Chelsea v Real Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 6, 2022 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts after Federico Valverde accidentally ran into him REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti likens Benzema to a fine wine
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Chelsea v Real Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 6, 2022 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
07 Apr 2022 06:13AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 06:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti compared his striker Karim Benzema to a fine wine that improves with age after the 34-year-old netted a hat-trick against Chelsea on Wednesday (Apr 6), putting the Spaniards in control of their Champions League quarter-final.

"He just gets better and better, like wine," Ancelotti told reporters when asked about Benzema's performance against the reigning European champions.

"He is a player who is showing more and more leadership, and is more and more important for this team," the Italian said.

Benzema hit Chelsea with two fine headed goals in the 21st and 24th minutes before capitalising on an error by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to claim his hat-trick early in the second half.

"He is really complete, not just as a striker but as a player. Benzema scores a lot of goals and this is really important but he also helps the team a lot in possession," Ancelotti said. "We are really happy and lucky to have him."

The Italian, who steered Chelsea to a league and cup double in 2009/10 as coach at Stamford Bridge, said Wednesday's performance by his side had been "amazing" but stressed the tie was far from over.

"I still think it will be tough for us in the next game against them. For this we are focused," he said.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Champions League Real Madrid

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us