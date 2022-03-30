Logo
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti tests positive for COVID-19
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 20, 2022 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

30 Mar 2022 09:43PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 09:43PM)
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has tested positive for COVID-19, the club said on Wednesday, a week before their Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea.

The 62-year-old is set to miss Saturday's league trip to Celta Vigo as LaLiga leaders Real will be looking to bounce back from their 4-0 home loss to rivals Barcelona in their last outing before the international break.

Ancelotti's side will then take on his former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge four days later in the first leg of their quarter-final.

Real sit top of LaLiga after 29 games with 66 points, nine clear of second-placed Sevilla. Barcelona are a further three points behind but have a game in hand.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

