Real Madrid confirm head coach Arbeloa's exit

June 9 : Real Madrid confirmed that they have parted ways with head coach Alvaro Arbeloa after reaching a mutual agreement, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

Arbeloa, a former Real defender who had previously coached the club’s youth and reserve sides, was appointed in January to replace compatriot Xabi Alonso and guided the 15-times European champions to a second-place finish in LaLiga.

Alonso had left after a Spanish Super Cup defeat by Barcelona, but Arbeloa also struggled to steady a fractured dressing room as the team’s form declined.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Alvaro Arbeloa have reached an agreement to end his time as coach of the first team,” the club said in a statement.

“Real Madrid is very grateful to Alvaro Arbeloa, who throughout his career at the club, since he arrived at our youth academy, has always shown loyalty, commitment and professionalism. He represents an example of the values of our club.”

In the run-up to Sunday’s vote, club president Florentino Perez made clear he intends to appoint Jose Mourinho as manager, with media speculation over the former coach’s return to Real Madrid intensifying.

Real’s season unravelled on several fronts, including a Champions League quarter-final exit to Bayern Munich and finishing second in LaLiga behind champions Barcelona.