Real Madrid defeat Barcelona at Camp Nou to halve gap to LaLiga leaders

BARCELONA, Oct 25 : Real Madrid became the first side to beat Barcelona in LaLiga this season, defeating the league leaders 2-1 at Camp Nou with a brace from Kylian Mbappe.

The deadlock was broken in the 41st minute when Mbappe deflected Gerard Martin's clearance into the net from close range.

In the 61st minute, a quick corner from Barcelona allowed Pedri to find Raphinha in space in the box. Andriy Lunin could not stop his shot from finding the corner.

With three minutes remaining, Eduardo Camavinga broke in behind the Barcelona defence and laid the ball across for Mbappe to score his second into an open goal.

Barcelona remain atop LaLiga with 27 points from 10 games, one ahead of Atletico Madrid in second place. Third-place Real Madrid are on 24 points.