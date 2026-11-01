Real Madrid defender Militao's house burgled during Clasico

Oct 31 : Real Madrid defender Eder Militao's house was burgled during his side's 2-1 victory over Barcelona on Sunday, with El Mundo reporting on Saturday that thieves took jewellery and watches valued at €350,000 ($391,000).

The Brazilian was on the bench for Real Madrid when thieves entered his home through a third-floor bathroom window and ransacked Militao's bedroom. Bags, watches and jewellery were stolen.

Militao's family were in the house watching the Clasico match on the ground floor and did not notice anything suspicious.

The burglary was the latest in a series targeting high-profile footballers in Spain in recent years.

Former Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered a broken jaw during an armed robbery in 2022. Real Betis striker Troy Parrott and former Paris St Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico were victims of robberies this month.

($1 = 0.8962 euros)