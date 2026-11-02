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Real Madrid extend winning run with 3-0 victory at Racing Santander
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Real Madrid extend winning run with 3-0 victory at Racing Santander

Real Madrid extend winning run with 3-0 victory at Racing Santander
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Racing Santander v Real Madrid - Campos de Sport de El Sardinero, Santander, Spain - November 1, 2026 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Vincent West
Real Madrid extend winning run with 3-0 victory at Racing Santander
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Racing Santander v Real Madrid - Campos de Sport de El Sardinero, Santander, Spain - November 1, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with Dean Huijsen REUTERS/Vincent West TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Real Madrid extend winning run with 3-0 victory at Racing Santander
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Racing Santander v Real Madrid - Campos de Sport de El Sardinero, Santander, Spain - November 1, 2026 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham scores their second goal REUTERS/Vincent West TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Real Madrid extend winning run with 3-0 victory at Racing Santander
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Racing Santander v Real Madrid - Campos de Sport de El Sardinero, Santander, Spain - November 1, 2026 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their second goal with Yan Diomande REUTERS/Vincent West
02 Nov 2026 01:29AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2026 02:00AM)
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SANTANDER, Spain, Nov 1 : Real Madrid cruised to a 3-0 win at Racing Santander in LaLiga on Sunday as goals from Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande secured their sixth successive victory in all competitions.

Third-placed Real moved to within three points of leaders Barcelona and one of second-placed Atletico Madrid. Racing remain 16th, a point above the relegation zone.

Buoyed by last week's Clasico victory, Jose Mourinho's side moved the ball sharply and delivered another assured performance.

Mbappe opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 11th minute before combining neatly with Arda Guler, who sent Bellingham through 10 minutes later. Bellingham glided around Racing goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala and rolled the ball into an empty net.

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Diomande made it 3-0 nine minutes before halftime, thundering a bouncing ball into the top corner. The Ivorian has scored four goals and provided three assists in his last six appearances.

Racing competed well but rarely threatened, allowing Real to control a largely uneventful second half. Mbappe came closest to adding another goal when he struck the post on the hour.

Real Madrid produced a disciplined defensive display, limiting the hosts to one shot on target as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois enjoyed a quiet return after missing last week's game through illness.

Mourinho's side next travel to AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Getafe came from behind to beat Sevilla 3-1.

Source: Reuters
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