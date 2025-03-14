Real Madrid a 'fascinating' tie, but Arteta's Arsenal focus firmly on Chelsea

Arsenal are very excited to play reigning champions Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals next month but they will not be distracted from their Premier League duties as they shift their focus to Chelsea, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Arsenal thrashed PSV Eindhoven 9-3 on aggregate to earn a quarter-final spot against 15-times winners Real Madrid, a team they have played only once before in the competition, knocking the Spanish side out over two legs in the last 16 en route to the 2006 final.

"Fascinating draw, we play the club with the biggest history in the competition," Arteta told reporters.

"Very excited to play against them, but before that we have some big matches in the Premier League."

A three-match winless run has left second-placed Arsenal 15 points behind Liverpool as the title race slips away from them and the north London side are now looking over their shoulder with Nottingham Forest and Sunday's opponents Chelsea catching up.

Chelsea are fourth, six points behind Arsenal ahead of the London derby at Emirates Stadium, where the west London side lost 5-0 last season, but Arteta said this time they play a much changed squad under Enzo Maresca.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

"It's two teams that want to be very dominant in their way of playing, very aggressive in the high press and the way we have to have the ball," Arteta said.

"There is a lot of individual quality on that pitch, so it's about imposing what you want in the direction you want to take the game and keep them very far from their strengths, that's going to be key."

Arteta also said he was "very proud" of 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly earning his first England call-up as he becomes an integral part of an English core at the club which the Spanish boss said was crucial to their success.

"Culturally, because of our history and we're an English club, to have that DNA that represents the club and having a lot of academy players is very, very positive. So I'm very proud," Arteta said.

Arsenal are still playing without a striker due to season-ending injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz but Arteta received a boost after Gabriel Martinelli returned after a month on the sidelines while Bukayo Saka is also close to full fitness.

"We have more options but we have to manage the load, he (Martinelli) is a little bit ahead of schedule and we don't want to take any risks with him by loading him with more minutes," Arteta said.

"Saka is getting closer, he's stepping up and making very good progress. Let's see, we have to throw him into the team, see how he reacts and how fit he can get quickly."