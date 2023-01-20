Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Real Madrid fight back to beat Villarreal and advance in Spanish Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Real Madrid fight back to beat Villarreal and advance in Spanish Cup

Real Madrid fight back to beat Villarreal and advance in Spanish Cup
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Round of 16 - Villarreal v Real Madrid - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - January 19, 2023 Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos scores their third goal REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Real Madrid fight back to beat Villarreal and advance in Spanish Cup
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Round of 16 - Villarreal v Real Madrid - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - January 19, 2023 Villarreal's Jorge Cuenca in action with Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos REUTERS/Pablo Morano
20 Jan 2023 06:20AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 06:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Real Madrid came from two goals down to beat Villarreal 3-2 in the Copa del Rey last 16 on Thursday thanks to a brilliant second-half performance by substitute Dani Ceballos.

The 26-year-old midfielder delivered an assist for Real's first goal, created the opening for the second and scored the winner for the visitors who looked to be on the brink of elimination when they trailed 2-0 at halftime.

Villarreal moved quickly into the lead with a Etienne Capoue strike in the fourth minute and extended their lead in the 41st with Samuel Chukwueze.

But Ceballos came off the bench in the 56th minute to play a pivotal role in all of Real Madrid goals.

One minute after coming on, he assisted Vinicius Jr who scored with a point-blank shot.

Twelve minutes later he crossed to Karim Benzema whose towering header was denied by Filip Jorgensen but allowed Eder Militao to score from the rebound. In the 86th minute Ceballos slotted a perfect low shot from just inside the box to give Real Madrid the win.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.