Real Madrid finish off Real Sociedad in extra time to reach Spanish Cup final

MADRID : Real Madrid overturned a two-goal deficit against Real Sociedad to reach the Copa del Rey final after an extra-time header by substitute Antonio Ruediger secured a barnstorming 4-4 draw on Tuesday for a 5-4 aggregate win.

The visitors gave Real Madrid a scare as they grabbed the lead through Ander Barrenetxea in the 16th minute but a lovely dinked effort by Endrick levelled the score 15 minutes later.

Following a 1-0 win in the first-leg, Carlo Ancelotti's side looked comfortable, with a draw securing them a place in the final.

But strikes by Pablo Marin and Mikel Oyarzabal, which both deflected in off David Alaba, gave Real Sociedad a two-goal lead by the 80th minute.

However, Real hit right back two minutes later as Jude Bellingham fired home a first-time effort from close-range, with Aurelien Tchouameni heading the equaliser from a Rodrygo corner four minutes later.

But Alaba's woeful night was not over yet as he failed to clear a corner and Oyarzabal was left unmarked to head the Basque side's fourth goal three minutes into added time, taking the match to extra time.

Real booked their place in the final when substitute Arda Guller lifted a corner to Ruediger, who headed the equaliser that put Real Madrid through on aggregate.

Real Madrid, who have won the Spanish Cup only once in over a decade, will play either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in a mouth-watering final in Seville next month.