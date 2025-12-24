Real Madrid forward Endrick makes loan move to Lyon

Dec 23 : ‌Real Madrid's Brazilian teenage forward Endrick has joined Olympique Lyonnais on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Tuesday, after the 19-year-old struggled for game time at ‌the LaLiga side under Xabi Alonso.

Endrick ‌joined Real on a six-year deal from Palmeiras in July 2024 after turning 18, and he scored on his debut against Real Valladolid after coming off the bench ‍with four minutes remaining.

Most of his appearances under Carlo Ancelotti last season came from the bench, but Endrick scored seven goals in 37 ​games, while in ‌this campaign the Brazilian has made two brief substitute appearances and one ​start in the Copa del Rey.

Endrick has scored ⁠three goals in his ‌14 caps for Brazil, now managed ​by Ancelotti, but has not been selected for the most recent friendly matches ‍in October and November and will hope his ⁠move to France can earn him a ​call-up for next ‌year's World Cup.