Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois to miss Clasico due to illness

Oct 25 : Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss his side's LaLiga fixture at Barcelona on Sunday due to the flu, the club said in a statement.

• Courtois' absence leaves manager Jose Mourinho without a key player for a vital clash with their league-leading rivals.

• The 34-year-old Belgian will miss his first game this season.

• Andriy Lunin is in line to replace Courtois in goal at Camp Nou.

• Lunin's last appearance for Real Madrid came on May 3, in a 2-0 win over Espanyol.

• Illia Voloshyn has been called up to the senior squad, with Sergio Mestre the other goalkeeper in the matchday squad.