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Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois to miss Clasico due to illness
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Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois to miss Clasico due to illness

Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois to miss Clasico due to illness

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Real Madrid v RB Leipzig - Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 21, 2026 Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois celebrates after the match REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

25 Oct 2026 06:33PM
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Oct 25 : Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss his side's LaLiga fixture at Barcelona on Sunday due to the flu, the club said in a statement.

• Courtois' absence leaves manager Jose Mourinho without a key player for a vital clash with their league-leading rivals.

• The 34-year-old Belgian will miss his first game this season.

• Andriy Lunin is in line to replace Courtois in goal at Camp Nou.

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• Lunin's last appearance for Real Madrid came on May 3, in a 2-0 win over Espanyol.

• Illia Voloshyn has been called up to the senior squad, with Sergio Mestre the other goalkeeper in the matchday squad.

Source: Reuters
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