Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Real Madrid held to goalless draw by high-flying Osasuna
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Real Madrid held to goalless draw by high-flying Osasuna

Real Madrid held to goalless draw by high-flying Osasuna
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Osasuna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 27, 2021 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and teammates in action with Osasuna's Lucas Torro and teammates REUTERS/Juan Medina
Real Madrid held to goalless draw by high-flying Osasuna
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Osasuna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 27, 2021 Real Madrid's Eden Hazard in action with Osasuna's Nacho Vidal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Real Madrid held to goalless draw by high-flying Osasuna
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Osasuna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 27, 2021 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts REUTERS/Juan Medina
Real Madrid held to goalless draw by high-flying Osasuna
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Osasuna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 27, 2021 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema shoots at goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
28 Oct 2021 05:54AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 05:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Real Madrid capped a day of topsy-turvy results when they were held to a goalless draw by Osasuna in LaLiga on Wednesday.

Three days after eclipsing rivals Barcelona in the season's first Clasico, Real failed to reproduce the fireworks against high-flying Osasuna.

The team from Pamplona keep on defying the odds and are now sixth in LaLiga, only two points behind Real, Sevilla, Betis and Real Sociedad, the four clubs tied on 21 points. Osasuna also sit four points above Barcelona, who slumped to their second successive league defeat on Wednesday following a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano.

Real were repeatedly frustrated by Osasuna, who played with 11 men behind the ball as they focused all their energy on blocking their opponents from scoring and their gamble paid off as they left the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with a valuable point.

Despite dominating the game with 76per cent of ball possession, Real failed to break the deadlock.

Osasuna, who have only lost twice in 11 league games this season, are now unbeaten in their last five LaLiga matches.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us