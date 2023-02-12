Logo
Real Madrid hit five past Al Hilal to secure fifth Club World Cup title
Real Madrid hit five past Al Hilal to secure fifth Club World Cup title

Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Final - Real Madrid v Al Hilal - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - February 11, 2023 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior scores their first goal past Al Hilal's Abdullah Al Muaiouf Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Final - Real Madrid v Al Hilal - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - February 11, 2023 Real Madrid's Luka Modric in action with Al Hilal's Andre Carrillo Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Final - Real Madrid v Al Hilal - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - February 11, 2023 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their third goal with Vinicius Junior Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Final - Real Madrid v Al Hilal - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - February 11, 2023 Al Hilal's Luciano Vietto scores their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
12 Feb 2023 05:12AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2023 05:12AM)
RABAT : Real Madrid won the Club World Cup for a record extending fifth time after beating Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 5-3 in the final on Saturday, with doubles from Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr and a goal by Karim Benzema.

European champions Real opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Vinicius and Valverde extended their lead five minutes later but Al Hilal hit back with a goal from Moussa Marega on the counter-attack.

Benzema and Valverde added to Real's lead with close-range strikes in the 54th and 58th minutes respectively but Luciano Vietto reduced the deficit for Al Hilal from another counter five minutes later.

Vinicius added another for Real in the 69th but Vietto scored his second of the night 10 minutes later to round off a high-scoring encounter that delighted the Moroccan fans.

Source: Reuters

