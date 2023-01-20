Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Real Madrid to host city rivals Atletico in cup quarter-finals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Real Madrid to host city rivals Atletico in cup quarter-finals

Real Madrid to host city rivals Atletico in cup quarter-finals

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Almeria v Atletico Madrid - Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos, Almeria, Spain - January 15, 2023 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts REUTERS/Jon Nazca

20 Jan 2023 09:18PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 09:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Real Madrid will host city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals next week after the draw was made at the Spanish FA's headquarters on Friday.

The pair last met in the competition in the 2012-13 final, which Atletico won 2-1.

The Spanish and European champions will be a tough assignment for Atletico, whose manager Diego Simeone is on thin ice after a difficult season so far.

His side finished last in their Champions League group and are fourth in LaLiga, having won only one of their last six games.

Barcelona were also handed a tough task in the draw, which pitted them against in-form Real Sociedad, who are third in the LaLiga standings and unbeaten since early November.

Valencia will host Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna will host Sevilla to round off the quarter-finals.

The matches take place between Jan. 24 and 26, with the Spanish FA to announce the schedule later on Friday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.