Real Madrid manager Alonso promises action over words ahead of LaLiga debut

MADRID :Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso said on Monday he wanted his team's performance on the pitch to do the talking for him as he begins his first LaLiga campaign at home against Osasuna on Tuesday.

Former Bayer Leverkusen coach Alonso, loved by Real fans for his trophy-laden playing years at the Bernabeu and with Spain, has been charged with reviving a Madrid side that ended last season without a major trophy.

In the Club World Cup, which was Alonso's first competition as Real coach, they were knocked out by Paris St Germain in a 4-0 semi-final loss last month.

Real, under Italian Carlo Ancelotti, finished four points behind LaLiga champions Barcelona and failed to retain their Champions League crown after a quarter-final exit. They also lost the Copa del Rey final to bitter rivals Barca.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I'm more about doing than talking," Alonso told reporters. "Making promises before you act doesn't usually work in football. Just saying it is not going to make it happen. We want to start down that path tomorrow.

"We are really excited and want to bring that energy to the stadium and earn their (the fans') support."

Alonso has bolstered Real's defence with England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold joining from Liverpool along with Bournemouth's 20-year-old Spain centre-back Dean Huijsen and left back Alvaro Carrera from Benfica.

The reinforcements address last season's defensive troubles that deflated Real's title challenge. Defender Dani Carvajal, who is easing his way back after last season's ACL injury, has been named in Real's squad to face Osasuna.

"It's great competition for the players, and I love that we have two who can play in each position," said Alonso. "Sometimes I will have to rotate. Carvajal is getting closer and closer to his best, and that's very good for the squad."

However, Real will be without Antonio Ruediger (suspended) as well as injured left back Ferland Mendy, midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham plus forward Endrick.

Alonso also discussed Real's decision to denounce plans for a Barcelona-Villarreal LaLiga match in Miami in December.

Real have warned that the proposal could undermine football's competitive balance and vowed to petition soccer's governing bodies to block the move.

The December 20 fixture, approved by the Spanish Football Federation last week, could become the first LaLiga match held abroad and the first European league game in the United States. It requires approval from UEFA, US Soccer, CONCACAF and FIFA.

"I very much agree with the club's (Real's) statement. If the rules are to be changed, it must be by unanimous agreement of all the participants (in the league). Otherwise, it cannot be done," Alonso said.