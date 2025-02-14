Real Madrid manager Ancelotti tired of Vinicius speculation

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is tired of answering questions about speculation linking forward Vinicius Jr with a move to Saudi Arabia and said on Friday that he wanted to focus on how well the player was performing.

Vinicius is close to signing a new contract with Real, sources told Reuters on Thursday, but a rumoured move to Saudi Arabia was once again the main focus in the press conference ahead of Saturday's LaLiga game away to Osasuna.

"So many questions. Am I tired of this topic? Yes. Am I worried? No. Do I see him happy? Yes," Ancelotti told reporters.

"We are happy with him, there is nothing more to add than what I have added a week or two weeks ago. We don't talk about this topic here, he doesn't talk about it either.

"I see him as the same old Vinicius, with a lot of desire to do things right. He has done it very well in the last game."

That last game was a 3-2 away win over Manchester City on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoff, where Vinicius was player of the match.

Vinicius had been the target of a banner showing City midfielder Rodri with the Ballon d'Or trophy with the caption, "Stop crying your heart out" in reference to the Brazilian saying he believed he should have won the award.

"I see him very motivated, especially because of what he has done in the game against City, where he had a lot of pressure and he has endured this pressure very well, making a difference in the game," Ancelotti said.

"Whether he has received an offer or not, I can tell you what I see here, a happy player who wants to do things well and make history with this club."

Real are top of the standings, but Atletico Madrid are one point behind and Barcelona a further point back, and after two league games without a win, Ancelotti wants to see his side continue the form they showed against City.

"We are well motivated and it's an opportunity to keep the lead, which is our goal," the manager said.

"It's going to be a difficult game, obviously, but we did well in the last game and I think we have to confirm it.

"It's a game where we have to repeat all the good things we have done in the game against City."