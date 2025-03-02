Real Madrid miss chance to go top with 2-1 loss at Betis

SEVILLE, Spain : Real Madrid slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Real Betis after their former player Isco converted a second-half penalty on Saturday, denying the visitors the chance to top LaLiga.

Madrid dominated the early proceedings and took the lead after 10 minutes when Brahim Diaz tapped in Ferland Mendy's pass from the left after a great through ball from Kylian Mbappe.

Betis overcame the sluggish start, though, and equalised in the 34th through Johnny Cardoso's close-range header off a corner from Isco, who put the hosts ahead from the spot nine minutes after the break.

The loss leaves Real Madrid level on 54 points with leaders Barcelona, who host mid-table Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Third-placed Atletico Madrid, who have 53, could go top later on Saturday when they host fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao.

Betis now have 38 points and are in sixth spot, the final European qualifying berth.