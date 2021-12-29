Logo
Real Madrid quartet test positive for COVID-19
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 12, 2021 Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

29 Dec 2021 11:44PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 11:53PM)
MADRID: Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr have tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

LaLiga has been on a short winter break since Real's last match on Dec 22 and the pacesetters are back in action on Jan. 2 when they travel to Getafe in LaLiga.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have 46 points from 19 games - eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla who have a match in hand.

Several Real players tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month including Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Andriy Lunin, Isco and David Alaba.

Rivals Barcelona are also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad with Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi set to miss Sunday's trip to Real Mallorca.

Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde also returned positive COVID-19 tests this week.

Sevilla have three positives in their squad but said they were asymptomatic and isolating at home. Two players had already tested positive during the Christmas holidays, the club added.

Source: Reuters

