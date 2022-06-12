Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Real Madrid reach agreement to sign Tchouameni from Monaco on six-year deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Real Madrid reach agreement to sign Tchouameni from Monaco on six-year deal

Real Madrid reach agreement to sign Tchouameni from Monaco on six-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Nantes v AS Monaco - The Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France - January 9, 2022 AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

12 Jun 2022 12:51AM (Updated: 12 Jun 2022 12:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco on a six-year deal, the two clubs announced on Saturday.

The French international, 22, will join the European champions for a fee of some 80 million euros ($84.12 million) with another 20 million in add-ons, according to media reports.

Real said they would host a presentation ceremony for Tchouameni on Tuesday following a medical examination.

Tchouameni will become the second most expensive sale in Monaco's history behind only Kylian Mbappe, who signed with Paris St Germain for 180 million euros in August 2017.

Named Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year in 2020-21 after joining Monaco from Bordeaux for 16 million euros, Tchouameni was in high demand, with Liverpool and PSG also bidding to sign him.

Real Madrid, who had been negotiating with the player since March, got the deal done ahead of the competition.

Considered to be one of soccer's most exciting young talents, Tchouameni is already a regular in France's national team and was part of the starting 11 in last year's Nations League final against Spain.

He racked up 50 appearances for Monaco across all competitions in 2021-22, with five goals and three assists.

Capable of playing both as a defensive and centre midfielder, Tchouameni will strengthen a stellar but ageing Real Madrid midfield led by Luka Modric, 36, Toni Kroos 32, and Casemiro, 30.

He will join fellow France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 19, who signed for Real in September 2021 from Stade Rennais in a deal worth up to 40 million euros.

($1 = 0.9510 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us