Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Real Madrid recover to thrash Real Sociedad 4-1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Real Madrid recover to thrash Real Sociedad 4-1

Real Madrid recover to thrash Real Sociedad 4-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 5, 2022 Real Madrid's Luka Modric celebrates scoring their second goal with David Alaba REUTERS/Juan Medina TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Real Madrid recover to thrash Real Sociedad 4-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 5, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their third goal with David Alaba and Eder Militao REUTERS/Juan Medina
Real Madrid recover to thrash Real Sociedad 4-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 5, 2022 Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates REUTERS/Juan Medina
Real Madrid recover to thrash Real Sociedad 4-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 5, 2022 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti celebrates with Ferland Mendy after the match REUTERS/Juan Medina
06 Mar 2022 06:51AM (Updated: 06 Mar 2022 06:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Real Madrid fought back to earn a 4-1 home win against Real Sociedad that extended their lead at the top of LaLiga to eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla on Saturday.

Real dominated the game but they fell behind after 10 minutes to a penalty converted by Mikel Oyarzabal after Dani Carvajal tripped David Silva.

Teenager Eduardo Camavinga came to the rescue five minutes before halftime, rifling home the equaliser from 25 metres with an unstoppable left-footer that went in off the post.

Roared on at a nearly sold-out Santiago Bernabeu, Luka Modric then put the hosts ahead with another long-range shot that flew into the top corner of Alex Remiro's goal.

Karim Benzema, who had two goals chalked off by the video assistant referee for offside, finally scored in the 76th minute with a penalty after VAR spotted a foul on Vinicius Jr.

Substitute Marco Asensio wrapped up the win with a close-range strike three minutes later.

Ahead of Wednesday’s last-16 Champions League second-leg clash at home to Paris St-Germain, which Real Madrid trail 1-0, Los Blancos left their recent questionable performances behind them to put on a show against sixth-placed Real Sociedad.

The Basque side, who were top in the first-quarter of the season before being leapfrogged by Real Madrid, have 44 points from 27 games and are still in contention for a top four spot.

The LaLiga leaders took advantage of Sevilla’s disappointing 0-0 draw at lowly Alaves on Friday and have moved to 63 points against the 55 of their closest contender.

"This is the intensity that we need to have on Wednesday," coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference.

"We can replicate today's game against PSG. It's a performance that inspires and give us a lot of energy and confidence to fight back from the 1-0 loss that we suffered in the first leg at Paris."

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who will miss the PSG game due to suspension, thinks home advantage will be the key to reaching the quarter-finals.

"Today we showed that we can fight back and win against a great opponent. We will need to do it again on Wednesday and with fans on our side in our stadium everything is possible," he told reporters.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us