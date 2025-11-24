Real Madrid salvage thrilling late 2-2 draw at Elche

Real Madrid were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw at Elche on Sunday in a pulsating second half where the visitors came from behind twice to rescue a point.

The result extended Real's winless run to three matches in all competitions, but they reclaimed top spot in LaLiga on 32 points, one ahead of Barcelona.

After a lacklustre first half, it was Elche who struck first in the 53rd minute from an impressive team move.

German Varela's exquisite backheel assist found Aleix Febas inside the box, and the midfielder took one touch before delicately slotting the ball past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The shot hit the post before finding the net, delivering Elche a deserved lead.

Real levelled in the 81st minute through Dean Huijsen. The centre back reacted quickest to a loose ball following a corner, slotting home from close range to bring the visitors back into the contest.

Elche, however, were undeterred and regained the lead three minutes later. Alvaro Rodriguez controlled a well-timed pass on the edge of the box with his first touch before drilling a low, precise shot into the bottom left corner, leaving Courtois no chance.

Madrid fought valiantly to avoid defeat, and in the 87th minute Jude Bellingham converted a crucial equaliser. Kylian Mbappe showed determination to keep a ball in play near the byline, delivering a clever cutback into the box that Bellingham calmly struck into the back of the net to secure a point for his team.