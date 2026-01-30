Logo
Logo

Sport

Real Madrid set for Benfica rematch in Champions League knockout playoffs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Real Madrid set for Benfica rematch in Champions League knockout playoffs

Real Madrid set for Benfica rematch in Champions League knockout playoffs
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Knockout Phase Playoffs Draw - UEFA Headquarters, Nyon, Switzerland - January 30, 2026 Former player Robert Pires draws Real Madrid REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Real Madrid set for Benfica rematch in Champions League knockout playoffs
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Benfica v Real Madrid - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - January 28, 2026 Benfica's Anatoliy Trubin scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Real Madrid set for Benfica rematch in Champions League knockout playoffs
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Benfica v Real Madrid - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - January 28, 2026 Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen reacts after conceding their third goal scored by Benfica's Andreas Schjelderup REUTERS/Pedro Nunes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
30 Jan 2026 08:03PM (Updated: 30 Jan 2026 08:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEON, Switzerland, Jan 30 : Real Madrid, who lost to Benfica on Wednesday, will play the Portuguese club again in next month's Champions League knockout playoffs, while Paris St Germain will face fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco over two legs as they bid to reach the round of 16.

Newcastle United will play Qarabag and Borussia Dortmund have been pitted against Atalanta in Friday's draw for the home-and-away playoffs, while Atletico Madrid will face Club Brugge.

Inter Milan will take on Bodo/Glimt and Juventus will play Galatasaray, while Bayer Leverkusen were drawn against Olympiacos.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement