Real Madrid set for Benfica rematch in Champions League knockout playoffs

NEON, Switzerland, Jan 30 : Real Madrid, who lost to Benfica on Wednesday, will play the Portuguese club again in next month's Champions League knockout playoffs, while Paris St Germain will face fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco over two legs as they bid to reach the round of 16.

Newcastle United will play Qarabag and Borussia Dortmund have been pitted against Atalanta in Friday's draw for the home-and-away playoffs, while Atletico Madrid will face Club Brugge.

Inter Milan will take on Bodo/Glimt and Juventus will play Galatasaray, while Bayer Leverkusen were drawn against Olympiacos.