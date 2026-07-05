Real Madrid sign Dutch full-back Dumfries from Inter Milan

July 5 : Real Madrid have signed Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan on a four-year deal, the Spanish club said on Sunday.

The clubs did not disclose financial details, but media reports say that Real activated the 30-year-old's €20 million ($22.9 million) release clause.

Dumfries leaves Inter after five seasons, having joined from PSV Eindhoven in 2021. He established himself as a reliable right wing-back, making 207 appearances for the Italian club while scoring 27 goals and providing 28 assists.

The Dutch international won eight trophies with Inter, including two Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia crowns. He played a key role as Inter secured the domestic double in the recently concluded season, winning both Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Dumfries is Real's fourth signing in this transfer market after Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate, as the club looks to bolster its squad following a disappointing 2025-26 campaign in which they missed out on La Liga title and were eliminated from the Champions League in the quarter-finals.

Real president Florentino Perez had promised during his re-election campaign to strengthen the club's defensive options, and identified Dumfries as a key target.

Dumfries was also a part of the Netherlands squad for the World Cup, where they were eliminated by Morocco in the round of 32.

($1 = 0.8745 euros)