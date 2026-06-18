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Real Madrid sign Konate from Liverpool
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Real Madrid sign Konate from Liverpool

Real Madrid sign Konate from Liverpool

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Newcastle United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 31, 2026 Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

18 Jun 2026 05:56PM
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June 18 : Real Madrid have signed France defender Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer, the LaLiga club said on Thursday, securing the centre back on a deal until June 2030.

The 27-year-old, currently at the World Cup with France, joins from Liverpool after failing to agree a contract extension to remain at Anfield.

He becomes one of Jose Mourinho's first signings since returning for a second spell in charge, alongside Bernardo Silva and Marc Cucurella.

Konate spent five seasons at Liverpool after joining from RB Leipzig in 2021, making 183 appearances and playing a key role in their Premier League title-winning campaign in 2024-25, where he formed a strong partnership with captain Virgil van Dijk.

During his time at the club, he also won two League Cups and the FA Cup, and finished runner-up in the Champions League in 2022.

Source: Reuters
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